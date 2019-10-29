Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

