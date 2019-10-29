HOQU Price Hits $0.0022 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. HOQU has a total market cap of $373,315.00 and $109,888.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io.

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.