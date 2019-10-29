Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRZN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 45,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,144. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $67,680.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

