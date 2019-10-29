Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Increased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. 36,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,675. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other news, VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,466.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.