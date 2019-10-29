Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires Shares of 173 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,546.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price (down from $1,525.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,404.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,261.53. The stock had a trading volume of 147,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,067. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,229.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,178.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

