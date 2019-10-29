Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $985,000 Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.16% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 13,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,912. The firm has a market cap of $562.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 952.29% and a net margin of 95.27%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

