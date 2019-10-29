Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,351 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 309,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.40 and a 200-day moving average of $133.81. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $548,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,176 shares of company stock valued at $46,660,857. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

