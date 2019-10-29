HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered HSBC to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target (down from GBX 560 ($7.32)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.94 ($8.32).

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 588 ($7.68). 29,180,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 611.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 638.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

