HSBC (LON:HSBA) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.03) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 636.94 ($8.32).

Shares of HSBA stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 588 ($7.68). 29,180,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 611.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.17. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

