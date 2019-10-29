Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.05.

NYSE HUBB opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

