Hurify (HUR) Hits One Day Volume of $24.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Hurify has a market capitalization of $17,536.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hurify has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, IDEX, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00040574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.45 or 0.05512903 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044605 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00032006 BTC.

Hurify Profile

HUR is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co. The official message board for Hurify is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

