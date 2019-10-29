Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $35,980.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bgogo and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.93 or 0.05721439 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045561 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, OKEx, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

