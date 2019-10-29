HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Cap of $78.09 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $78.09 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00018683 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Allcoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00217057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01497292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00112965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,409,437 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bithumb, EXX, HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Allcoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinnest, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

