HyperQuant (HQT) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDAX, Hotbit and Kryptono. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $45,233.00 and approximately $123,430.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,083,368 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kryptono and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

