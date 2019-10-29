HYPNOXYS One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (HYPX)

HYPNOXYS (CURRENCY:HYPX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One HYPNOXYS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and CoinExchange. HYPNOXYS has a total market cap of $37,864.00 and $1.00 worth of HYPNOXYS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYPNOXYS has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYPNOXYS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00064972 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00358467 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010653 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007673 BTC.

About HYPNOXYS

HYPX is a token. HYPNOXYS’s total supply is 41,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,928,534,801 tokens. HYPNOXYS’s official website is hypnoxys.com. The Reddit community for HYPNOXYS is /r/hypnoxys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYPNOXYS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HYPNOXYS’s official message board is medium.com/@hypnoxys.

HYPNOXYS Token Trading

HYPNOXYS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYPNOXYS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYPNOXYS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYPNOXYS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYPNOXYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYPNOXYS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.