Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,396. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 47.07 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter bought 180,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,335.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 168.8% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 33.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.