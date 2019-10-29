Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

