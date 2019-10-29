iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Trading Up 20%

Shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) were up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 493,710 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 433,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

About iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

