Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 390,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Iconix Brand Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICON traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 152,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,273. Iconix Brand Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

