ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in October

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 763,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ICUI opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.01. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $148.89 and a twelve month high of $266.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,389.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.