Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.95, 127,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 376% from the average session volume of 26,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Identiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $3,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

