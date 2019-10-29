IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33 -1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. IDEX also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.80-5.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.28. 564,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. IDEX has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $173.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total transaction of $2,704,531.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,224,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,484 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,340 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.