Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $180.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, Illinois Tool's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company will gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. In third-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 5.2% while also expanded 7.4% year over year, backed by margin improvement and a 3.4% fall in share count. For 2019, it expects operating margin to benefit from 100-bps contribution from enterprise initiatives. However, organic sales are predicted to decline 1-3%. The company believes that macro uncertainties in the near term and adverse impacts of General Motors’ strike might result in earnings coming at the lower end of the projection of $7.55-$7.85 per share. In the past seven days, earnings estimates for 2020 have been declined.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.43. 1,289,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,507. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,111 shares of company stock worth $17,239,003. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

