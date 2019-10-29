Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.57.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Insiders have sold a total of 107,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,239,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

