iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 20%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR)’s share price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 511,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 410,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

