Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (IHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON IHR opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.81, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.35. The company has a market cap of $312.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.