Independent Research Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €108.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €108.00 ($125.58) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.33 ($120.15).

Shares of ETR BEI traded down €1.25 ($1.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €102.55 ($119.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is €106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.51. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

