Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd lowered its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,115 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up approximately 15.0% of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Dropbox worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 34,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $440,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Insiders sold 75,943 shares of company stock worth $1,499,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

