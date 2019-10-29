Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €23.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.73 ($24.10).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

