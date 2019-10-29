Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80.

NGVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.78.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $86.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ingevity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ingevity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

