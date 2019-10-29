Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $181,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,732,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Ingredion by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

