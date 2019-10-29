Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel medicines for autoimmune/ inflammatory disease. The company’s pipeline includes drug candidates for celiac disease, an unmet need, and ulcerative colitis. Its products includes INN-202 for the treatment of Celiac Disease with fast track designation, INN-108 for Inflammatory Bowel Disorders, mild to moderate Ulcerative Colitis and a GI orphan disease in a convenient liquid formulation, INN-329 for Magnetic Resonance Cholangiopancreatography which are in clinical stages. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Monster Digital, Inc., is based in SIMI VALLEY, United States. “

INNT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 207,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,374. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

