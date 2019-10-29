InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

