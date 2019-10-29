Inovalon (INOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovalon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. BidaskClub lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.