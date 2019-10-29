Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) insider Fisher Steven acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,349.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 115,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,146. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.02 million.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 456,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 98,821 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

