Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells 5,138 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $555,520.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTXS stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.02. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

