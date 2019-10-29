Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells 30 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £386.70 ($505.29).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.56), for a total value of £264,902.40 ($346,141.91).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,422 ($18.58) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,614 ($21.09). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,378.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,411.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) target price (down previously from GBX 1,610 ($21.04)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down previously from GBX 1,565 ($20.45)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price (up previously from GBX 1,450 ($18.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,529.22 ($19.98).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.