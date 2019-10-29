Insider Selling: Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LAD opened at $157.18 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after acquiring an additional 217,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,895,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 253.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 104.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

