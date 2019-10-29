Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $764,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $744,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $721,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $722,150.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $735,500.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $747,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $749,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $735,950.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $742,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total value of $738,400.00.

salesforce.com stock opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $184.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

