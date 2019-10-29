Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $102,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kathy C. Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $100,156.00.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.49. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.92.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

