Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 652 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 202,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

