Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $60.30. 2,714,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,180,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

