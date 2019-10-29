Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after acquiring an additional 857,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,272,485,000 after acquiring an additional 402,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,419. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $169.04 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

