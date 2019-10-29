Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $887,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the airline’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 869,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

