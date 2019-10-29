Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE WY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.