Instructure (NYSE:INST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Instructure (NYSE:INST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Instructure updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.17)-($0.14) EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.53) EPS.

NYSE INST traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,674. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Instructure has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,242. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

