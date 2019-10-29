Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.76.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,892,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,698. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

