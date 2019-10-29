INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $231,759.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch bought 10,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $400,692.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,464,504.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,391 shares of company stock worth $454,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 504,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in INTL Fcstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,783. INTL Fcstone has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $771.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTL. BidaskClub cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

