Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by 3D Asset Management Inc.

3D Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,214,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after buying an additional 672,556 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 878,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 584,137 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,927,000 after buying an additional 380,852 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 358,201 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,587. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

