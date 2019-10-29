Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 16.1% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,045,000 after buying an additional 406,317 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,043,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 141,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

